3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $149,950

COUNTLESS OPPORTUNITIES TO MAKE THIS 3 BDRM 1.5 BATH RANCH HOME YOUR OWN! This home has an outstanding foundation & is filled w/potential. Enter from the front 17X5 front deck to the formal living room w/a picture window that opens to the dining room both with hardwood floors and the UPDATED in 2019 eat-in kitchen w/laminate countertops, peninsula w/breakfast bar, double sink, plenty of wood cabinetry & vinyl floor. The family room is off the EIK & offers a brick wood burning fireplace, the attached 5X4 half bathroom, access to the laundry/utility room & exit to the 6-foot privacy fenced vast back yard space filled with trees that is perfect for children or pets to play. 3 bedrooms w/ample closet space, two 3X2 hall closets, a 2X2 linen closet & an 8X5 full bathroom w/a single vanity & storage, toilet, tub & shower finish the interior space. NEW Carrier HVAC 2019, NEW digital COR smart thermostat 2019, NEW gutters, fascia & downspouts on the front of home 2020, Xfinity & satellite dish capability, ceiling fans & hardwood flooring throughout most of the home. Fantastic location near schools, shopping, Fort Lee & quick access to the interstate. SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY!