3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $192,500

Fantastic opportunity to own a classic 1930’s Tudor in the heart of Walnut Hill! This nicely renovated, all-brick home offers peace and quiet without compromising proximity. Beautiful coffer ceilings and freshly refinished hardwood floors throughout. Newer mechanicals including central air, windows and water heater. Prepare your morning coffee in your completely remodeled kitchen with quiet-close cabinetry, recessed lighting and new stainless steel appliances. The first floor Living Room comes complete with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelving and natural lighting. Adjacent separate Dining Room is the perfect complement to create an ideal gathering place for entertainment. After a long day, take a short flight upstairs and retreat to your spacious master bedroom complete with double closets and treetop views. The second floor hosts an additional 2 large bedrooms and one and one half bath equipped with PVC-converted fixtures. Basement can easily be finished for additional living space; currently offers a separate laundry area and storage space.