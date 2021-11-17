3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $255,000

A military family unfortunately couldn't commit! And now you have a chance to own this wonderful home. This home is a jewel, it has been renovated and it's move-in ready! This home boasts of real hardwood flooring in all 3 bedrooms. Two full baths and a half bath with a set up for a second half bath on the third level. Eat-in kitchen with a bar with granite counter tops. Office area on the first floor, screened in porch and plenty of kitchen cabinet space. The second floor has 3 spacious bedrooms, the primary bedroom has a huge ceramic tub and shower with glass enclosures. The Primary has a balcony for those special evenings! The home has recess lighting with dimers, brand new double pane windows and custom blinds. The third floor can be finished to include another half bath and additional living space. The house has been rewired and brought up to code standards, Dual Trane HVAC systems to cool the entire home. Ring doorbells, electronic door locks on front with camera in the front and back. All LG stainless steel appliances, HP matching washer/dryer are included in the sale. This home is full of amenities and with a full price offer! Submit your offer today!