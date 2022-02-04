3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $55,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Back on market due to no fault of the seller. Buyers funding did not materialize. Calling all investors, this one was a multi-family unit that was converted to a single family home. It could easily be converted back if desired or left as a nice 3 bedroom home. House needs some work but not in bad shape for the money. Buy Petersburg before it is too late!

