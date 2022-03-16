Calling all investors to this home with huge potential. Hard to find basement style home with large lot that may allow for an additional structure to be built. Home requires renovation.
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $65,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Clarification: A letter from a group representing the state's school superintendents that criticized efforts by Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administ…
Find out if case counts are still rising, which parts of the state are the most vaccinated, how hospital capacity compares across the state and more with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
Chesterfield County warned Carvana about zoning violations at its Woods Edge Road construction site; company says it has corrected problems
Some Chesterfield County residents continue to have concerns and doubts about online used-auto retailer Carvana Co.’s construction project at …
Richmond woman injured in confrontation with police at Family Dollar files formal complaint against officer with Internal Affairs
Surrounded by supporters on Wednesday, Alecia Nelson stood quietly in tears just before she walked inside the Richmond Police Department’s 3rd…
'I'm humiliated from being beaten': Video shows chaotic scene as RPD officer confronts Richmond woman
Alecia Nelson stopped by a Family Dollar on Monday afternoon to get some snacks for her daughter’s third-grade class at Westover Hills Element…
Two men died and another was taken to a hospital on Thursday morning after an incident involving power lines at a Short Pump construction site…
Facing the highest gas prices on record and the highest inflation rates in decades, families across Virginia are having to do more with their …
“We’re in a timeout and we’re going to the team huddle and Tony’s like, ‘No, no. Let’s not go in the huddle yet. There’s too much time. I don’t have much to say.’”
Richmond man sentenced to 17 1/2 years for midday murder caught on video, as well as gun and drug crimes
A 31-year-old Richmond man was sentenced to 17½ years in prison on Friday for the second-degree murder of Nicholas Yarborough, as well as gun …
A Virginia State University student was found dead in an off-campus apartment early Saturday morning.