3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $95,000

Are you an investor looking for a winter project? This home is ready for you to make pretty again! Seller is selling home AS IS and under assessment value. The home sits on an acre and a half of land. Imagine what possibilities you could do with this land! The home is just 10 minutes to Walmart, other stores and restaurants and just 2 minutes to I-95. This would be the perfect location for any potential buyer looking for country living but still close to the city.