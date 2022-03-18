 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Petersburg - $95,000

Are you an investor looking for a winter project? This home is ready for you to make pretty again! Seller is selling home AS IS and under assessment value. The home sits on an acre and a half of land. Imagine what possibilities you could do with this land! The home is just 10 minutes to Walmart, other stores and restaurants and just 2 minutes to I-95. This would be the perfect location for any potential buyer looking for country living but still close to the city.

