3 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $575,950

Build the Amelia Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This plan features a 1st floor owner's suite with spacious walk-in closet. Also on the first floor, is a second bedroom with adjacent full bath and a study/bedroom. The Amelia boasts an open floor plan with a formal dining room, large gourmet kitchen, and great room. This plan has a second floor option with bedroom, full bath, loft and walk-in storage - adding up to an additional 713 sq. ft. of living space. Basement options are also available.