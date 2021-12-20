 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by LifePoint Church RVA
3 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $595,950

3 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $595,950

3 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $595,950

Build the Treyburn III Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This first floor owner's suite plan features a luxurious owner's bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet. The beautiful kitchen and breakfast room overlook a spacious great room with soaring 10’ ceilings. The formal dining room, featuring a decorative column, has the perfect proximity to the kitchen for entertaining. Two additional first floor bedrooms share an adjacent bath. Includes a finished loft with rear dormer and attic storage. Additional options that may be added include a finished or unfinished bedroom and bath upstairs.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News