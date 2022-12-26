Build the Treyburn III Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This first floor primary bedroom plan features a luxurious primary bedroom with en suite and a large walk-in closet. The beautiful kitchen and breakfast room overlook a spacious great room with soaring 10’ ceilings. The formal dining room, featuring a decorative column, has the perfect proximity to the kitchen for entertaining. Two additional first floor bedrooms share an adjacent bath. Includes a finished loft with rear dormer and attic storage. Additional options that may be added include a second floor finished or unfinished bedroom and bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $622,950
