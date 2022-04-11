 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $622,950

3 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $622,950

Build the Amelia Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This plan features a 1st floor owner's suite with spacious walk-in closet.  Also on the first floor, is a second bedroom with adjacent full bath and a study/bedroom.  The Amelia boasts an open floor plan with a formal dining room, large gourmet kitchen, and great room.  This plan has a second floor option with bedroom, full bath, loft and walk-in storage - adding up to an additional 713 sq. ft. of living space.  Basement options are also available.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News