Build the Amelia Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This plan features a 1st floor primary bedroom with spacious walk-in closet. Also on the first floor, is a second bedroom with adjacent full bath and a study/bedroom. The Amelia boasts an open floor plan with a formal dining room, large gourmet kitchen, and great room. This plan has a second-floor option with bedroom, full bath, loft and walk-in storage, adding additional living space. Basement options are also available.
3 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $628,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's Tacky Light season, Richmond!
The complex will house a tennis facility and soccer stadium on the north end, an indoor track in the middle and an outdoor track and field and practice fields on the southern edge.
Early signing day around RVA: Hokies continue local recruiting push at Highland Springs ceremony, but Cavaliers ink one Springer
"It's football, man, it's football in the 804. We wanted to give kids the opportunity to enjoy the day with the crowd in front of them."
The best gifts come in small packages.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan received 84.8% of the vote in the 4th District Democratic primary, to 13.5% for Sen. Joe Morrissey.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly 'left suicide note', Rihanna shares TikTok of baby boy, and more celeb news
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced "challenges he's faced in the past".
Springers, Generals, Titans steal the show. Hawks, Lancers, Skyhawks defy expectations. Looking ahead to 2023.
VCU has responded by delaying raises to staff, pausing subscriptions to academic journals and delaying some new hires.
The Democratic nominee likely will succeed Rep. Donald McEachin, who died Nov. 28.
Amtrak Northeast Regional train 174 was traveling from Richmond to Boston.