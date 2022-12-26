 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $628,950

Build the Amelia Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This plan features a 1st floor primary bedroom with spacious walk-in closet. Also on the first floor, is a second bedroom with adjacent full bath and a study/bedroom. The Amelia boasts an open floor plan with a formal dining room, large gourmet kitchen, and great room. This plan has a second-floor option with bedroom, full bath, loft and walk-in storage, adding additional living space. Basement options are also available.

