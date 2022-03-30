3 Bedroom Home in Powhatan - $799,000

The Miles House, c.1809 combines rare early 19th century details with modern systems and a unique floor plan. Located on 5.29 acres near the James River boat landing & Goochland Courthouse.The owner/seller discovered the house in North Carolina in 1988 and determined to save it from demolition,disassembled it,moved the components to Powhatan,and meticulously restored it in a labor of love that spanned decades of effort.There are 3 bedrooms and 5 baths laid out over 4300 square feet on four floors. Original Heart Pine floors, magnificent trim and 6 panel doors fill the house.The 8 fireplaces are graced with elegant early mantels.Wavy hand blown glass window panes & 4 winder staircases are among countless Colonial details. The roof was replaced recently with high quality Western Canada tapered cedar shingles.The original wooden frame is Post and Beam with massive timbers and pegged Mortise and Tenon joinery.Outside there is a 3 car garage w/workshop & a finished attic (700 sf).The additional outbuilding (600 sf) provides a workshop with water & power.You will love the ambiance of the 1200 sf brick patio & the 3 side porches!Kitchen located in basement with winder steps to access.