3 Bedroom Home in Providence Forge - $599,000

Classic brick and slate colonial with symmetrical lines, custom constructed in 1959 with fine quality materials, set on an elevated wooded site of 8 acres, halfway between Richmond and Williamsburg at Providence Forge. Conveniently accessible to Interstate 64 (Exit 214) and U.S. 60, and close to (5+/- min.) Royal New Kent and Brickshire golf courses. 35'X16' in ground pool just refurbished with new coping, tile, and plaster side walls is privately set to the rear side of the home, offering a luxurious space amongst the mature grounds for relaxation and outdoor enjoyment. An 800 s.f. det. 2.5 car garage offers vehicle, shop, and extra storage space, + a basement level 1 car garage is most convenient. This quality crafted home has been occupied by only one family since it was built for them in 1959. Carefully maintained and well loved, this distinctive home offers a great opportunity for the next generation of ownership. Designed of the period when graceful entrance and formal living and dining rooms were actively in use, this home includes complimenting wings providing a first level primary bedroom with en-suite bath, and a spacious walnut paneled family room for casual gathering.