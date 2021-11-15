3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,150,000

This meticulously maintained and turn-key 3 bedroom plus office, 3½ bath townhome is located in Lockgreen, Richmond’s premier gated community overlooking the James River. FIRST FLOOR PRIMARY BEDROOM SUITE layout is ideal for ONE FLOOR EVERYDAY LIVING and additional en-suite bedrooms & entertaining spaces enable families to spread out and have their own private spaces. Primary bedroom has two walk-in closets and oasis bath with jetted tub and walk-in shower. Welcoming foyer w/Chippendale staircase opens to the large living room w/oversized gas fireplace and is open to the Dining & Florida rooms and the very private evergreen views beyond. Eat-in, SubZero/Wolf kitchen has breezeway access to the 2 car garage/large parking area. The lower level has 2 en-suite bedrooms and a wonderful rec room w/gas fireplace. Private lower level office has enormous cedar closet & a separate storage/flex room. The family flows out to a lovely covered brick terrace and the brick patio beyond. A uniquely private setting with mature plantings and a lovely courtyard at the front entryway. A rare opportunity to live in one of Richmond’s most sought after areas!