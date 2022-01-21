 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,200

3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,200

3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,200

Delightful residence nestled in desirable Roland Park neighborhood. Open floorplan with light filled rooms and gorgeous hardwood floors. Spacious Owners Retreat with plenty of closet space. Two large additional bedrooms. Kitchen is tucked away offering a large pantry and staircase leading to the backyard with patio. Kitchen and bath to be refreshed before new tenant occupies. Enjoy easy commuter access and great dining options! Sensational property in spectacular location!

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News