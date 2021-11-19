3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,600

"FOR RENT" Large Townhouse , End Unit, New Carpet, New Paint. This 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home is in Excellent Move-in Condition. Foyer and Dining Room has Wood Floors, Newer Kitchen Vinyl. Large Primary Bedroom with Large Walk-in Closet and Full Bath. Full Hall Bath Accommodates Two Other Bedroom. First Floor Laundry Area. All Appliances Convey. Private Fenced Rear Yard, Patio and Storage Shed. Close to Shopping, Schools and Interstates. Landlord pay Association Fees.