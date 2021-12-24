 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $1,700

2 story home with wood floors throughout including bedrooms. New renovated kitchen and vinyl replacement windows throughout. Detached 2 car garage in the rear. Fenced rear yard. Dual zone cooling. Nice full front porch for those nice fall and spring days and summer evenings. renovated upstairs full bath and full bath downstiars with shower. Nicely kept home!

