3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $125,000

This property is subject to Auction. The list price is not the selling price, but the opening bid at the auction. This property cannot be sold prior to the auction. The property is being sold as is. Estate settlement. Great investment opportunity! This lot was just carved out from the adjacent property at 3230 Shaw Lane. Please see the attached Survey Map for both parcels.

Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen shuts down until further notice

Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen — Metro-Richmond's family run, fresh donut food truck — is shutting down it's operations until further notice, according to a statement the company left on Facebook. Current owners Lucas Miller and his brother-in-law Samuel Amaya are in the process of acquiring a new operator.

