3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $129,900

Investors! Cute Bungalow with great potential. 2 Story with possible for 4 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Great Entry Foyer with Craftsman Stairwell. First Floor Bedroom and Full Bath. Spacious Kitchen and Space for Nice Sized Laundry. Many possibilities upstairs with the space provided. Nice sized yard with fencing. Vinyl Siding and Most Windows are Replacements. Must see this one to see all of the potential.