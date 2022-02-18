Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home, wood floors, freshly painted located in Richmond. Ideally for a first time home buyer, this house is what you were looking for. Roof less than 10 years. This home is totally fenced in and has a nice size shed. Just minutes from downtown Richmond and I-95. Come check it.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $135,000
