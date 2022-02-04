3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $140,000

Enjoy this great old home located right beside Metzgers Bar and Butchery as well as Kahlo's Taqueria and 1.5 blocks from Union Market! Enjoy all of teh great things Union Hill has to offer within moments of your front door! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home with over 1,300SF boasts a full unfinished basement that can be finished off for additional space. Nothing but potential here and with lots of teh original trim and mantles intact! Stop by to see for yourself! Homes sold As Is Where Is no exceptions!