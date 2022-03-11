3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $150,000

Affordable fixer-upper in South Richmond and excellent investment property four bedrooms and two baths with a level, open backyard. So much potential. Looking for an easy flip? This is it. Renovated homes on the same street have recently sold for over $200K. Home is vacant, renters have moved and it is livable in current condition. Property is being sold AS IS WHERE IS. Inspections for informational purposes only. All information deemed reliable but should be verified by purchaser and/or purchaser's agent.