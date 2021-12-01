 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $160,000

3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $160,000

3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $160,000

Potential for a very nice home on quiet northside neighborhood community of Washington Park. Walking distance to the Northside YMCA. Could be great home for 1st-Time homebuyers with grit for DIY as well as Investors to Flip or Hold. Three nice sized bedrooms, Two bathrooms and large eat-in kitchen. There's also a wood-burning FP and hardwood floors. Loads of potential in this home.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News