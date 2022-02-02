3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $195,000

Welcome home to this cozy rancher just outside of downtown Richmond and minutes from major highways. Perfect for any first time homebuyer or an investor looking for a strong addition to their portfolio; this home feature 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. As you enter you are welcomed by the spacious living room that leads into the kitchen which features granite counters! You may also enjoy the privacy in the rear patio with guest or drink your morning coffee on the front porch!