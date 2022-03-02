3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $199,000

Calling all investors & savvy do-it-yourselfers! Looking for a no brainer investment? The Northside is THE hot spot for investors! Obtaining fix and flip homes is quite difficult. Homes like this don't come along often! This gorgeous diamond in the rough is in need of your TLC & is perfectly located in the Henderson, Holton, & John Marshall School District in the beautiful sought-after Seminary Avenue neighborhood. A historic 4-square with beautiful touches like hardwood floors & a brick fireplace. Your renovation & upgrades will bring this home back to its original grandeur! The 806 sq. ft. unfinished basement is the perfect additional space to increase your return on this no brainer investment. 2418 sq. ft. including the unfinished basement. Home next door sold for 470k (208.89/sq. ft.). With your quality upgrades, this home could yield a great ARV! Don't have a loan? Your return will be much greater! Add a garage or enclose the 2-story rear balconies to make a grand master with an en suite bath & expand the kitchen to increase your ARV! This home has an additional upstairs room that can be renovated as a master bathroom or 4th bedroom. Add this gem to your portfolio! Sold As-is.