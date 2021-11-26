Hurry, 2 months FREE on an 18-month lease! This house is a must-see! This spacious 3BR, 2BA brick home offers 2988 sq. ft of living space with an open plan concept including a bright living/dining combo, perfect for entertaining. You will love prepping meals in the sunny eat-in kitchen with all appliances, pretty cabinets, and ample counter space. Each bedroom is sufficient in size, with a large window allowing natural light to flow. An added bonus is the huge finished basement with a large rec rooms a bath and another room that would be great as an office or craft room. Enjoy the coziness of this darling home inside or travel outside to sit back and unwind on the patio, overlooking the peaceful yard. Hurry, it will not last long. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. Landscaping and pest control are Tenant responsibilities. The property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Note: This home accepts Section 8.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $2,325
