Located in the Historic Arts District of West Broad St., this 2-story space features an open floor plan with 9 ft+ high ceilings and as you walk into your living room, you are greeted with a comfortable seating area next to your gas fireplace, historic refinished and brand new hardwood flooring, fully equipped kitchen with gorgeous Granite countertops, a large island, both Electrolux refrigerator and freezer, and a Wolf range with gas cooking. Upstairs is the primary suite, with 9 ft+ ceilings, a skylight, and an en suite bathroom with floor to ceiling glass shower, large tub and double vanity. 2 other spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom in the hall make up the rest of the 2nd floor (3 floor of the building). The apartment has been renovated to the highest standard with an emphasis on top-grade finishes. Also includes a two zone Heat Pump, gas furnace and tankless Rinnai hot water heater. The entrance on the front of the building gives you a full security system, and in the rear of the building, you are provided with a secured off-street parking spot by way of the two-car hydraulic lift. Ample basement storage space is available if needed.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $2,695
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy died in a shooting Friday night in eastern Richmond. There have been more homicides in 2021 than all of 2020.
Delta-8 is gaining in popularity in the Richmond area as an alternative to marijuana, but is it safe?
On a recent Friday night at Main Line Brewery, a rock band played on stage, people were dancing and drinking, and the skunky scent of marijuan…
After 36 years, Innsbrook Foundation closes, say goodbye to Innsbrook After Hours, St. Paddy's Palooza, Taste of Virginia and other events
After 36 years of putting on events like Innsbrook After Hours, St. Paddy’s Palooza and Taste of Virginia, the Innsbrook Foundation has closed.
Before Justin Fuente arrived at Virginia Tech, recruits were leaving the state. His staff never developed the relationships in the 804 to stem the tide, coaches said.
Abdul Bani-Ahmad was only 9 years old, but already knew he wanted to be a judge.
LEESBURG — Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin promised on Monday to declare Virginia “open for business” on the day he is inaugurated in January, with …
Virginia Tech dismissed football coach Justin Fuente on Tuesday, ending a six-year tenure that began with an ACC Coastal Division title but sp…
The Richmond area has a new way of getting used cars.
Players from Douglas Freeman, King William, Patrick Henry, Manchester and Midlothian are up for this week's award.
In goodwill gesture, Washington Football Team tears up contracts for premium seat holders, will upgrade experience
The Washington Football Team announced Friday to season ticket holders a multi-million dollar investment in upgrading the fan experience at Fe…