3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $2,695

Located in the Historic Arts District of West Broad St., this 2-story space features an open floor plan with 9 ft+ high ceilings and as you walk into your living room, you are greeted with a comfortable seating area next to your gas fireplace, historic refinished and brand new hardwood flooring, fully equipped kitchen with gorgeous Granite countertops, a large island, both Electrolux refrigerator and freezer, and a Wolf range with gas cooking. Upstairs is the primary suite, with 9 ft+ ceilings, a skylight, and an en suite bathroom with floor to ceiling glass shower, large tub and double vanity. 2 other spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom in the hall make up the rest of the 2nd floor (3 floor of the building). The apartment has been renovated to the highest standard with an emphasis on top-grade finishes. Also includes a two zone Heat Pump, gas furnace and tankless Rinnai hot water heater. The entrance on the front of the building gives you a full security system, and in the rear of the building, you are provided with a secured off-street parking spot by way of the two-car hydraulic lift. Ample basement storage space is available if needed.