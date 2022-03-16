3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $200,000

Price Modification! Welcome to this 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home located in constantly improving Churchhill Richmond City Fairmount Park. The subject features an updated bathroom and newly added half bath with an updated heating gas furnace and central air condition throughout. First floor Utility room has both washer/ Dryer hookup and the kitchen area has some conveying appliances in AS IS condition. All reasonable offers welcomed as this property will not last long before sold.