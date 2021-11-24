3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $225,000

Welcome Home to this fully renovated and move in ready vintage/cottage style 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a very special primary suite. You will love the open floor plan with gorgeous wood floors. This home boasts a new Roof, HVAC, water heater, doors, windows, updated electric and plumbing and new vinyl siding. The brand new kitchen has 42 inch Shaker Style Cabinets that go all the way to the ceiling, and all new Stainless Steal appliances. Cleaning will be a breeze with beautiful granite Countertops that span to a breakfast bar for a quick bite or meal. There are two bedrooms that share an all new bath, with tile floors, a tile tub surround, and a double sliding shower door. The primary bedroom suite is both private and includes a walk in closet and a private luxurious bath with a large and all tile step in shower. The new owners suite of this home even have a private deck with direct access from the room so you can enjoy a private morning coffee or an evening drink on you own outdoor backyard deck. Don't wait! Come see this charming home today!