3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $229,999

Welcome to 470 Hunt Ave, a beautiful bungalow in Richmond's Northside. When you come through the front door you are greeted with a beautiful open layout, gorgeous laminate floors, and white custom cabinetry in the eat-in kitchen. The dining room features a open layout to the living room for all of the entertaining you will want to do in your new home! The kitchen is well equipped with stainless steel appliances, and a beautiful laminate floor. 3 great sized bedrooms, and a updated bathroom complete this wonderfully updated home. Out back take a break and relax in the screened porch on those cool fall evenings. Book you showing today before this Northside beauty is gone!

