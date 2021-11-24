3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $279,900

Beautifully renovated home in Mechanicsville Tpke Historic District. Better than new!! Wiring, plumbing, insulation has all been replaced yet the original staircase, rails and balusters remain to keep that old charm and look of this home! The first floor features an open floor plan, and spacious pantry with white kitchen cabinets. The original hardwood floors really stand out in this open floor plan with the half bath on the first floor, and access to the back fenced back yard through the new built deck. Perfect for entertaining! Two full bathrooms on the second floor have been tastefully designed with tubs. Each of the three bedrooms bring in plenty of natural lighting through the bright windows. Other major updates include a newer roof, central zone HVAC system and plumbing system. Purchaser should verify square footage and schools, as it is from tax record. You do NOT want to miss this opportunity!