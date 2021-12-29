3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $289,990

Stunning renovation from top to bottom and a true must see in Church Hill North! Take comfort in all new electrical, new plumbing, new HVAC, new hot water heater, and the list goes on… Step inside off the front porch and enjoy an open floor plan with sleek LVP flooring, recessed lighting, and an expansive kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets, SS appliances, and a large island. A half bath and proper mud room round out the first floor. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms including the primary suite with a full bathroom featuring a walk-in shower with subway tile, stylish vanity, and on-trend lighting. Outside you’ll find a fully fenced in backyard and two spacious off-street parking spots. Walk to Sub Rosa, Grisette, Alewife, and many other Church Hill favorites!