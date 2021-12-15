These beautiful Northside Foursquares never get old! They usually need a little attention to be brought back to glory. And this one has had the works! Completely renovated and brought back to life, this beautiful home is now ready for its next century of living. Come inside to be greeted by durable new luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the first floor. The spacious living room gives ample space for entertaining and flows into an equally spacious dining room. The all new kitchen features all of the high end finishes that you noticed on HGTV. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms (1 currently staged as an office) and an all new full bathroom with beautiful finishes. And the location of this one is hard to beat. A few blocks from Hardywood Brewery and close enough to the Diamond that you may be able to see fireworks from your huge back deck! Perfectly move-in ready! The only thing missing is....YOU!!
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $295,000
