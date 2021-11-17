3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $299,950

Opportunity knocks! Are you looking for a historic home with loads of potential and original character to renovate? This classic Northside stucco home awaits its new owner. The property has been owned by the same family since 1956. Spacious, rear Family Room addition with full bathroom. Two Zone gas heat and central air. Walk out basement with tons of storage. Enclosed second level porch. Original hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Very desirable block with homes selling in the $500k range. Established landscaping. Hard wired generator. Walking distance to Battery Park (tennis courts, pool and basketball). Just off the Brookland Parkway corridor surrounded by retail, restaurants and minutes to major highways. Holton ES District. Please see the attached floor plan. Love Where You Live! Live Northside!