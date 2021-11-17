3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $310,000

Ready for new owners in the highly sought-after neighborhood of West Manchester/ Woodland Heights. Adorable 3 bedroom cottage with a beautiful front porch to enjoy your coffee in the mornings on. Open family room into dining room and kitchen. Hardwood flooring through-out. Whole home light system, and security system to convey along with Nest door system. Great backyard for entertaining including a firepit. Parking in the back and front. Walking distance to parks, Farmers market, and restaurants on Forest Hill. Professional pictures posted by Friday afternoon/evening.