3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $314,900

Come see this COMPLETE HOME RENOVATION!!! Completely gutted, this home features: NEW Windows, 2 NEW AC units, NEW Ceramic Tile in the kitchen and all bathrooms, NEW Drywall, NEW Plumbing, NEW Appliances, Refinished hardwood floors, NEW Panel box and electrical fixtures, Sealed basement and access door to help prevent moisture in the basement, NEW vanities, NEW Master Bedroom walk-in Custom closet, New Chimney Liner and much more. Awaiting its new owner and your personal touch, this home is ready to be your next investment. Come and see for yourself.