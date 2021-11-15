3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $325,000

Wonderful Fully Renovated All Brick Georgian Colonial Home which showcases Tons of Character with Beautiful Refinished Wood Floors, Freshly Painted Interior, Newly Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances and Arched Doorway. Sun Room with New Wood Plank Flooring, Freshly Stained Deck, Insulated Windows, and a Rec Room in the Lower Level that has been Freshly Painted, New Wood Plank Flooring, Can Lighting, and a Wood Burning Fireplace. Huge Fenced Back Yard with Detached Shed. Fantastic Location!! Within Walking or biking distance to Bryan Park and The Farmer's Market as well as The Shops On Lakeside. 5 Minute drive/Close to Libbie Mill, Willow Lawn, the Shops and Restaurants on MacArthur. Great Highway Access to Downtown or Short Pump ..Only 10 Minutes Away!!