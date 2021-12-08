3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $337,500

This detached 3-bedroom 2.5 bath home offers many great features to include ample living space, new roof, new exterior painting, and refinished hardwood floors. You are sure to enjoy the renovated master bathroom with walk-in shower, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, beautiful granite countertops with plenty of cabinets space. Invite your family and friends over for a nice fall barbecue on the deck and enjoy your fenced in backyard. This gorgeous property will surely be at the top of your wish list!