The Adrian single-family home exudes luxury living.. Arrive through either the inviting foyer or the convenient family entry off the 2-car garage. Both lead to a wide-open living area where a stunning great room flows seamlessly to the dining area and gourmet kitchen, well-appointed with ample cabinet and counter space, plus an island. An optional covered porch brings the outside in. Upstairs 2 bedrooms and a full bath provide peaceful privacy. Your luxurious owner's suite includes a walk-in closet and private bathroom. An unfinished lower level is bursting with potential. Discover The Adrian. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $345,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Labor Law: Labor Department sues Georgia employer who paid fired employee in 91,500 oil-covered pennies
Employers must pay their workers final wages due following termination of employment, regardless of the reason for leaving.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin backed off his pledge to try to remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative through “executive action,” sa…
Youngkin announces more school safety guidance Friday as 3 Richmond-area school districts are among those defying his mask order
In the past week, school leaders in Richmond, and Henrico and Chesterfield counties decided to uphold their mask mandates for students despite…
Dozens of Richmond teachers plan to call in sick Monday as School Board shifts meeting about masking policy to Sunday
A group of Richmond Public Schools teachers are planning to call in sick Monday in response to the Omicron surge of COVID-19, according to a p…
Sen. Louise Lucas, age 77, is Virginia's newest social-media star after an eventful inauguration weekend
A photo of her sitting behind Youngkin on Monday, shooting burning eyes at the new governor, has already been turned into a meme.
A group of Chesapeake parents filed a lawsuit against Gov. Glenn Youngkin Tuesday, arguing that an executive order that scrapped the statewide…
'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' opened with a piece on Gov. Glenn Youngkin and critical race theory
Late night funnyman Stephen Colbert opened his show on Monday with a piece on Virginia's new Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Partisan debate unfolded Tuesday in the state Senate over Attorney General Jason Miyares’ firing of 30 staffers in the office after a Democrat…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday named Angela Sailor, a policy expert at The Heritage Foundation who has criticized school lessons on systemic…
Get set. It's going to feel like winter again.