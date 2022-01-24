3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $345,990

The Adrian single-family home exudes luxury living.. Arrive through either the inviting foyer or the convenient family entry off the 2-car garage. Both lead to a wide-open living area where a stunning great room flows seamlessly to the dining area and gourmet kitchen, well-appointed with ample cabinet and counter space, plus an island. An optional covered porch brings the outside in. Upstairs 2 bedrooms and a full bath provide peaceful privacy. Your luxurious owner's suite includes a walk-in closet and private bathroom. An unfinished lower level is bursting with potential. Discover The Adrian. *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.