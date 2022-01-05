Great investment opportunity! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home located in Carver. Hardwood and tile floors. Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Full covered front porch. Located 1 block from Kroger and other shopping opportunities. Seller is collecting a total of $2,700 in rent.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $349,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
-
- 3 min to read
Winter is back. Sunshine helped with melting Tuesday, but that will not be the case the rest of the week.
WATCH NOW: In Richmond's largest Latino neighborhood, people live among mold, mice, roaches. The landlord says tenants are to blame.
-
- 11 min to read
Until Delia Lopez Figueroa patched an uncovered vent with duct tape, cockroaches rained down on the bed where she changes her infant’s diaper.
Public school delays and closings due to inclement weather.
As the omicron variant continues to spread across Virginia, bringing a surge in coronavirus cases, some Richmond restaurants and bars are canc…
Virginia State Police have responded to at least 867 crashes and 846 disabled vehicles across the state since the start of the new year’s firs…
The price of normalcy: Thomas Dale football's Kaziyen Jones lost 55 pounds and was on a ventilator after contracting COVID
-
- 7 min to read
When asked if, in hindsight, she'd still allow her son to go to in-person classes and play football despite everything he went through, she said she would.
The city of Richmond and state officials are planning to give Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virgini…
Richard Cullen will leave McGuireWoods to serve as counselor to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin, ending a 45-year career at Virginia’s largest law f…
Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Earle-Sears announced that former legislative aide Julianne Condrey will be her chief of staff.
This year's top performers are honored in the annual All-Metro selections.