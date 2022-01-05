 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $349,950

3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $349,950

3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $349,950

Great investment opportunity! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home located in Carver. Hardwood and tile floors. Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms. Full covered front porch. Located 1 block from Kroger and other shopping opportunities. Seller is collecting a total of $2,700 in rent.

View More

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News