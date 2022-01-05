3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $359,950

Welcome to 2511 E Broad Unit 8, located in the Belfry - one of the most unique residences in historic Church Hill. Situated on one of Church Hill's most desirable blocks, this 2-story condo features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, dining room and kitchen with bar seating. Enter through double vestibule doors into what used to serve as the school for St. Patrick's Church. With original heart of pine flooring and numerous historic details throughout this home is the perfect juxtaposition of history and modern convenience. Other notable features include open floor plan with large living room with newly installed built-ins, plantation shutters and 9ft ceilings. 3 ample bedrooms with lots of closet space are located upstairs with a new mini-split system installed in primary. The school's gymnasium serves as the shared basement (humidity controlled) for extra storage and off street parking is included. Enjoy the Irish Festival from your own private deck. Steps away from Proper Pie, historic St John's Church and many other restaurants, bakeries and parks. Seemingly endless walkable destinations. VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR - SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY