All Brick Home in Northside - Totally Renovated by First Atlantic Restoration in 2017; Basically Was Rebuilt! Featuring almost 1,800 square feet, 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. The first floor offers dining room, living and family rooms both with wood burning fireplaces & ceiling fan, Kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator & stainless steel stove with gas cooking, full bath& utility closet. The second floor gives you the primary bedroom with ceiling fan, closet & access to the full hall bath plus 2 additional bedrooms with ceiling fans & closets. Other amenities include LVP flooring throughout, updated electrical & plumbing, natural gas heat/central air, front porch, unfinished basement, detached one car garage & fenced back yard. There is parking on the street at front of home or go around and park in the back yard. Close to shopping, dining & the interstate. Come and Check this Home Out – Will Not Last!!
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $369,950
