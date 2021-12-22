3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $374,900

Welcome to 3200 Fendall Ave. This four square-home has been thoughtfully remodeled while maintaining the characteristics and charm from when it was built in the 1920's. From the modern look of the kitchen and bathrooms to the pocket doors, original hardwoods, trim and door frames... this home has it all! Fendall's kitchen features white shaker cabinets with LED lighting underneath (to illuminate the quartz countertops), slate tile flooring, a tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Walk out from the kitchen to your back porch overlooking the large back lot and surrounded by a newly built 6' privacy fence. The primary suite of the home overlooks Fendall Ave and features a gorgeous bathroom with a walk-in, tile surround shower, double-vanity and all new fixtures. The same care was put into the shared bathroom between the second and third bedrooms. This home has central heat and air, energy-efficient vinyl replacement windows, a new roof, water heater and an upstairs laundry closet. Check out the matterport tour; see the real thing in person and make this home yours today.