3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $385,000

Back on the market! This home is a "must see". Completely renovated inside and out. A new concrete walkway brings you through the front yard picket fence to the huge front porch. New vinyl siding, new roof and shingles, newly-seeded yard, large, open back yard with off-street parking both in and outside of the back fence. New vinyl, double-pane windows. Oil-rubbed bronze hardware throughout the home. New electrical wiring, rewired in 2018 to modern codes. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring (over new subflooring) both upstairs and down. The utility room has room for a full-size washer and dryer. Kitchen has granite countertops and a new dishwasher, electric stove/range, microwave and custom range hood. Two full bathrooms: one upstairs, one down. Downstairs bath has walk-in shower and water-closet, upstairs has a tub/shower and a double vanity. The lot is unique for the area. It is approx 35'x140', with a huge fenced-in back yard area, half gravel (potential parking) and half grass, separated by a concrete walkway. Outside the back fence is yet another gravel, off-street parking area. Chimney and flue convey "as is".