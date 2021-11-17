You’ll love this absolutely charming home, nestled in the desirable Bellevue neighborhood. Filled with character, this home boasts a spacious floor plan renovated to preserve original charm with modern amenities. It will delight you with its beautifully refinished hardwoods, historical details, wide trim, & stylish updates. Greeted by a gracious front porch, walk into a bright family room with fireplace, full-size dining room & updated kitchen, complete with gas cooking & granite countertops. Upstairs, find 3 spacious bedrooms & a full hall bath. The heated & cooled basement offers an additional 600 waterproofed sq ft (not included in listed sq ft) that adds great office or play space as well as another full bathroom & storage & laundry areas. Enjoy a large fully-fenced rear yard with a deck perfect for entertaining friends. Other features include updated lighting, high ceilings, newer exterior paint (2018) & roof (2019), walk-up attic, alley access & detached shed. Bike or walk to nearby locally-owned Bellevue shopping & eateries, the Bryan Park Farmer’s Market, & enjoy easy access to interstates, downtown, & Scott’s Addition from this lovely city home in flourishing Northside.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $385,000
