3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $394,990

The Robert Frost creates the perfect marriage between functionality and form.. The large and welcoming Foyer opens into a formal Dining Room. To the left, is a convenient Powder Room, coat closet and a spacious Laundry Room with room for an optional laundry tub. Through the Foyer is the large and inviting Great Room with a wall of windows accented by an optional fireplace. The Great Room flows into the Dinette and Kitchen with an airy open feel that lends itself both to entertaining and family evenings at home. The Kitchen features a huge center island and plenty of storage space with ample cabinets and a pantry closet. Upstairs, the Robert Frost offers plenty of options to fit your lifestyle. Choose a three bedroom plan with an enormous Owner's Bedroom offering a huge walk-in closet, and an optional bath featuring a soaking tub and separate shower – the choice is yours. or opt for the alternate three bedroom design which offers a Bonus Room, located off the main hall or with its own private entrance, depending on which garage you've selected. In many areas, the Robert Frost is available with a finished lower level that can include a basement bath. All exteriors are available with a selection of brick... *Prices shown generally refer to the base house and do not include any optional features. Photos and/or drawings of homes may show upgraded landscaping, elevations and optional features and may not represent the lowest-priced homes in the community.