Completely renovated home in Ginter Park! In this home almost everything is new! Wide open floor plan. Gorgeous kitchen with huge island, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, drop-in range, and tons of natural lighting. There is a large family room and dining area off of the kitchen. Waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire first floor. The original staircase has been restored. The owners suite has a huge walk-in closet, and a luxurious bathroom that includes double vanities, free standing tub, and enormous walk-in shower with rain shower head and natural lighting! Two more bathrooms and a hall bath round out the upstairs. All fire places are sold as-is.
3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $399,500
