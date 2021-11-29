3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $400,000

Welcome home, to this BEAUTIFUL gem within minutes from downtown. You’ll enjoy this huge modern sized kitchen with brand new stainless appliances alongside a cozy sitting room. The Kitchen features a huge center island and plenty of storage space with ample cabinets and a pantry closet. The utility room includes a new dryer & washer with room for storage. The second floor features 3 spacious bedrooms and two full baths. The loft area provides a setting perfect for friends and toys! Relax on the cozy front porch or kick back on your new deck in the large fenced in backyard. Don't miss out!