3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $400,000

Fantastic opportunity to own a property on the VCU campus, across from the business building. This lovely brick home boast 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a full basement and great looking wood floors. This home has 3 large bedrooms as well as a possible 4th. All of the floors are in great shape. The Kitchen is a nice size and easy to work in. The living room is very inviting as you enter the home and offers great natural light, creating a very positive vibe throughout the property. This is a very rare opportunity, as you could be the 4th owner in the wonderful history of this property. Current tenant is moving and is okay with short notice showings. Please schedule your showings through online Showingtime.