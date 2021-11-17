3 Bedroom Home in Richmond - $425,000

Welcome to 603 N 30th St a uniquely customized, detached home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and nearly 1,800SF of living space!! Tucked away on a less trafficked street and loaded with upgrades and features including 12x16 2nd story screened in porch off of the primary bedroom, detached workshop with power, engineered hardwoods throughout, 2" faux wood blinds, 9' ceilings upstairs and down, solid shelving in the closets, 2 zone hvac and more! Walk into a bright and open living room with recessed lights, larger openings and with sight line into the dining and kitchen. Spacious kitchen with soft close doors and drawers, tile back splash, gas cooking, SS Appliances and butcher block counters not to mention a huge eat in area and plenty of windows for natural light! Walkout onto a nice sized rear deck and onto a larger stamped concrete patio overlooking the privacy fenced rear yard! Awesome detached workshop with power, vaulted ceilings and decorative wood walls! Primary bedroom boasts a double closet, ceiling fan and walks out onto the private screened in porch with bistro lights! Primary ensuite boasts a walk in shower with a rain head, dual niches,tile surround and a double vanity!